Thundershowers, heavy rains likely in Andhra over next 4 days: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttarakhand likely to receive heavy rain: IMD
Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD
Fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall likely in Odisha
IMD predicts rain in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand today
In pics: Floods, landslides at various states due to heavy rainfall
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers with lightning at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam over the next four days.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP and Yanam on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday.
A cyclonic circulation lying over west central Bay of Bengal off AP coast, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level has been identified.
"A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around Monday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours," said a MeT official.
According to the Met department, the trough between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above the mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off south AP coast to cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure system over east central, and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along latitude 18 degrees north has become less marked.
Saturday was mostly cloudy in the Godavari districts. There was no sunshine in Bhimavaram and surrounding areas but some light showers, accompanied by thunders.
Daytime temperatures across the state were mostly around 32 degrees Celsius, Vijayawada city (32.8 C), Kadapa town (31.6 C), Guntur (32.7 C), Srikakulam (32.4 C), Vizianagaram (32.7 C), Rajamundry (33 C), Eluru (29.1 C) and Chittoor (30.5).
--IANS
sth/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU