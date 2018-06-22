Meet 17-year-old Arsh Ali, India's youngest archaeologist

In April this year, Saqqara, an ancient burial ground in Egypt, had an unusual visitor: a young man who had come not to admire the famous step pyramid of Djoser but to unravel a mystery engraved on a particular tombstone. All of 17, he had travelled from Lucknow in search of a tombstone which he well knew no longer existed. But he also knew that even the original location of a lost piece of antiquity can reveal things.

At least to an archaeologist. And that’s what this young man is — India’s youngest archaeologist, Arsh Ali. Ali’s visit to Saqqara and, in ...