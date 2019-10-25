Meet Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the world's oldest sharpshooters

Chandro Tomar is tired but it doesn’t show. The past few days have been spent gallivanting around Mumbai — hanging out with film stars, visiting the Gateway of India and sipping coconut water on Juhu Beach. “I joked with Salman Khan whether he was the same guy I had been watching on television all these years, but they edited that out,” she complains gently about her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss.

I am at her house in Johri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, a breezy two-and-a-half-hour drive from Delhi. The Tomar residence is typical ...