Meet Kannan Gopinathan, the officer who quit IAS over Centre's Kashmir move

Who: On August 21, Kannan Gopinathan, an officer of the Indian Administrative Service, submitted his resignation to the powers that be at the Home Ministry. His resignation letter only asked he be relieved of his service.

The resignation may not have kicked up a storm if the media hadn’t asked him why he was leaving. But his answers, in the many interviews that have since followed, have polarised people with debates on whether his actions were justified. Gopinathan resigned in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and to reclaim his freedom of expression, he explained ...