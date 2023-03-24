Meet Rosaline Mary, the first woman ticket checker to collect Rs 1 cr fine

The Railways Ministry on Wednesday took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts made by Rosaline Mary, the first-ever woman ticket-checking staff for collecting over Rs 1 crore from passengers.

Rosaline Arokia Mary, a chief ticket inspector with Southern Railway, has collected fines worth Rs 1.03 crore from travellers. The ministry shared the information along with Rosaline Mary's image in which she can be seen collecting fines from the passengers who did not have a train ticket.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted, "showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of to collect fines of Rs 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers.

Ever since the post was shared, it has garnered over 44.5k views with 836 likes and 395 retweets. Many users appreciated Mary for her efforts and her commitment to her work. Among many congratulatory messages were also some suggestions, including how Mumbai Railways could use her service, "Mumbai needs the service of Smt Rosaline Arokia Mary, especially at FC ladies during peak hours (both morning and evening). Lot of unauthorised travellers are travelling in ladies FC, a very pathetic condition of honest ladies FC travellers. Please send her to Mumbai CENTRAL RLY.

Earlier, in a press release, Southern Railways informed that three of its ticket checkers have individually collected fines of Rs 1 crore in the financial year April 2022 to March 2023.

S Nanda Kumar, the Chennai division's deputy chief ticket inspector, was fined Rs 1.55 crore, and Sakthivel, the senior ticket tester, was fined Rs 1.10 crore.