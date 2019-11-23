Himachal to Jharkhand, a community library project is bridging divides

What does the word Sarvahitey mean? It means working towards the benefit of one and all. A group of six friends from Delhi are doing exactly the same — to bridge gaps in the society.

For example, gap between the privileged and have-nots, the cultural gap between seven-sister states and the ‘mainland’ India, gaps between urban India and marginalised, indigenous communities of Jharkhand, Sikkim and Telangana. They are working towards building bridges so that each student in Kashmir’s Shopian or Nagaland’s Mon can access quality education. The means of bridging ...