Meghalaya registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, six more fatalities

The COVID-19 caseload of



on Sunday mounted to 41,906 after 305 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said.

During the past 24 hours, six patients have succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 733, Health Services director Aman War said.

Among the fresh fatalities, 4 were reported from East Khasi Hills, and 1 each from East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills districts, he said.

At present, there are 4,623 active cases in

As many as 547 people have recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 36,550.

Over 6.24 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he said.

Till Saturday, a total of 5.01 lakh people have been inoculated in Meghalaya, War said.

