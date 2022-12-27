Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

PDP president on Tuesday said she will be joining the leg of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" spearheaded by Congress leader .

"I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India," the former Jammu and chief minister said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to take part in the yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

