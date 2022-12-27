JUST IN
Business Standard

Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will be joining the Kashmir leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Mehbooba Mufti | Rahul Gandhi | Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will be joining the Kashmir leg of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to take part in the yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 19:03 IST

