JUST IN
Transgenders entitled to special quota for 3rd gender: Madras High Court
Development becomes reality with double engine govt: Modi in Himachal rally
Previous govts didn't provide people facilities available elsewhere: PM
PM launches several projects, says Diwali has arrived early in Himachal
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
ED arrests IAS officer, 2 others in money laundering case in Chhattisgarh
DMK to launch protest in Tamil Nadu against Centre's 'Hindi imposition'
PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat Express from Himachal Pradesh's Una
New India is proud of its culture, tradition and heritage: UP CM Adityanath
SC pronounces split verdict in hijab ban case; ball now in CJI's court
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
ED chargesheets against Rana Ayyub; says she used public funds for herself
Business Standard

Men should strengthen their minds, free women from hijab: Haryana minister

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday waded into the headscarf issue saying men should strengthen their minds and free women from the hijab

Topics
hijab | Anil Vij | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

hijab
(Photo: IANS)

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday waded into the headscarf issue saying men should strengthen their minds and free women from the hijab.

Vij's tweet came shortly before the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

"The men who could not control their excitement upon seeing women forced women to wear hijab. The need was to strengthen their mind, but the punishment was given to the women, they were covered from head to toe. This is grave injustice," the Haryana Home minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the same tweet, he suggested, "Men should strengthen their minds and free women from hijab."

In February, amid a row over some students wearing hijab in Karnataka, Vij had said the prevailing dress code in schools and colleges must be followed.

In view of the split verdict in the Supreme Court, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on hijab

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 14:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.