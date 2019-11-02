Merkel braves Delhi air, vows 1 billion euros for green urban mobility

On a day public health emergency was declared in the Delhi-NCR region, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to the country, expressed desire to provide euro 1 billion to India for green urban mobility. The two nations signed a joint declaration on the matter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Merkel as part of the fifth Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Merkel (65) remained seated when the anthems were played during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, after she was granted exemption due to her medical condition. Merkel’s hectic itinerary in Delhi included many outdoor engagements — from the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat to her visit to Gandhi Smriti — leading to her braving the toxic air.

At the consultations, 17 agreements were signed, the external affairs ministry said. Five joint declarations of intent were exchanged too. Pitching for intensifying of trade ties, Merkel said, “Our economic relations have increased but it could be intensified even more. Make in India is an endeavour we have understood since India was the host country at the Hannover fair. We saw that you are serious about this goal.”

The leaders agreed to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations for free-trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU). “Both sides confirmed the importance of a balanced free-trade agreement between India and the EU and agreed to deepen efforts to restart negotiations on the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA),” a joint statement said.

The negotiations for the pact have been held up since May 2013 as both the sides failed to bridge substantial gaps on crucial issues. Launched in June 2007, the negotiations for the BTIA have witnessed many hurdles with both the sides having major differences on key issues like intellectual property rights, duty cut in auto and spirits, and liberal visa regime.