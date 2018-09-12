JUST IN
Met FM Arun Jaitley before leaving India; offered to settle dues: Mallya

Mallya told reporters that he had met the minister and offered to settle the issue with the banks

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Vijay Mallya

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya said Wednesday he met the Finance Minister before leaving India.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who arrived to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, told reporters that he had met the minister and offered to settle the issue with the banks.

"I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva.

Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.

Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India.

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 18:30 IST

