Met FM Arun Jaitley before leaving India; offered to settle dues: Mallya

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya said Wednesday he met the Finance Minister before leaving India.
The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who arrived to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, told reporters that he had met the minister and offered to settle the issue with the banks.
"I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva.
Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.
I met the finance minster to settle matters before I left. The banks had filed objections to my settlement letters: Vijay Mallya outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India.
#WATCH "I met the Finance Minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks", says Vijay Mallya outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court pic.twitter.com/5wvLYItPQf— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
