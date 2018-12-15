MeToo: The way forward

With the advent of #MeToo, sexual harassment and workplace assault, a form of violence against women, exploded in the public domain. It has exposed just how rampant sexual harassment is and the invisible and debilitating impacts on survivors.

Like domestic violence survivors, “#MeToo” survivors have demonstrated that sexual harassment and assault cuts across class, professions ethnic and geographic lines — and, to date, that perpetrators commit these crimes with impunity. The “#MeToo” movement reminds me of the unfolding of the movement to name and ...