MHA opposes Tamil Nadu move to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, multiplexes

The Centre pulled up the Government for its decision to open up at full capacity. The (MHA) has written to the Chief Secretary, calling it a violation of MHA guidelines and has asked the state to comply with the Ministry's guideline, which is to allow only 50 per cent.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretary and said that the state government's decision to permit the seating capacity of cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes from 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure amounts to dilution of MHA order December 28, 2020.

The letter said that the Ministry's instructions state that the State/ UT Governments shall not dilute the guidelines issued in many manner and shall strictly enforce them.

The Ministry further noted that the has issued directions to state governments, inter alia, for strict enforcement of guidelines/SOP issued by Union/State Governments, strict compliance on Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, keeping social distance etc, and stern action against violaters.

The Ministry has asked Tamil Nadu government to immediately issue necessary orders to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines and inform compliance to this Ministry.

ALSO READ: Godrej Consumer: Q3 update positive, sustaining trend crucial

Tamil Nadu's decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinema has been under fire from various sections of people ever since the state issued an order on Monday.

The state issued an order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in cinema in the state.

The state government said that the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections is coming down in the state. The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy.

The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release and at a time when new clusters – star hotels, IIT-Madras - are cropping up.

The government’s decision came days after actor Vijay's meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and it was reported that the actor made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres. Vijay’s movie 'Master' is set for release during Pongal.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu reported 811 new Covid-19 cases, of which 228 were from Across the State 63,268 people were tested today, while 943 patients were discharged and 11 people died. Total number covid cases stands at 8,23,181, while 8,03,328 people were discharged and 12,188 people died.