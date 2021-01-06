MHA opposes Tamil Nadu move to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, multiplexes

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu adds 5,834 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 308,649
Tamil Nadu adds 3,965 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total now at 1,34,226
Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to revisit options on GST compensation
Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new Covid cases, Chennai back to 1,000-plus
Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new coronavirus cases, tally at 126,581
-
The Centre pulled up the Tamil Nadu Government for its decision to open up theatres at full capacity. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, calling it a violation of MHA guidelines and has asked the state to comply with the Ministry's guideline, which is to allow only 50 per cent.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and said that the state government's decision to permit the seating capacity of cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes from 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure amounts to dilution of MHA order December 28, 2020.
The letter said that the Ministry's instructions state that the State/ UT Governments shall not dilute the guidelines issued in many manner and shall strictly enforce them.
The Ministry further noted that the Supreme Court has issued directions to state governments, inter alia, for strict enforcement of guidelines/SOP issued by Union/State Governments, strict compliance on Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, keeping social distance etc, and stern action against violaters.
The Ministry has asked Tamil Nadu government to immediately issue necessary orders to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines and inform compliance to this Ministry.
ALSO READ: Godrej Consumer: Q3 update positive, sustaining trend crucial
Tamil Nadu's decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres has been under fire from various sections of people ever since the state issued an order on Monday.
The state issued an order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres in the state.
The state government said that the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections is coming down in the state. The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy.
The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release and at a time when new coronavirus clusters – star hotels, IIT-Madras - are cropping up.
The government’s decision came days after actor Vijay's meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and it was reported that the actor made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres. Vijay’s movie 'Master' is set for release during Pongal.
In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu reported 811 new Covid-19 cases, of which 228 were from Chennai. Across the State 63,268 people were tested today, while 943 patients were discharged and 11 people died. Total number covid cases stands at 8,23,181, while 8,03,328 people were discharged and 12,188 people died.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU