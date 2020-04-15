Migrant woes spill on Surat roads for second day; workers complain of food

Hundreds of gathered on the streets of in on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.

About 300 workers came out on Ved Road in Pandol industrial area around 4 pm over some petty issues related to the being served to them, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DJ Chavda.

Thousands of migrants from states like Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, who work in factories in Surat, have been stuck in Pandol area due to the lockdown.

They are served by authorities with the help of some





"While one group of workers demanded that be served near their houses, others wanted the serving point closer to them. These workers also complained that the food being served to them was tasteless. Luckily, police resolved the matter in time and dispersed these workers" said Chavda.

On Tuesday also, hundreds of came out on roads in Varachha area of the city demanding that they be allowed to go to their native states, hours after the Centre extended the lockdown period till May 3.

Recently, some had hurled stones and resorted to arson in Laskana area of the city with a similar demand.