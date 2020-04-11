Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat over lockdown fears; 80 detained

Hundreds of resorted to violence on the streets in on Friday amid reports that the may be extended. went on a rampage setting many vehicles on fire and demanding that they be allowed to return to their native states, police said.

"Workers here have blocked the roads and even pelted stones. Police were able to reach the spot," said DCP Surat, Rakesh Barot. The police have detained around 80 migrant workers, mostly from Odisha. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Kejriwal, Thackeray for lockdown extension till April 30

"Out of anger, they torched some handcarts and tyres in Laskana area. We have detained 80 Heavy police deployment and strict vigil by the administration has brought the situation under control," he said. They are demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and are also seeking quick disbursal of unpaid dues, an official said.





ALSO READ: Covid-19: Odisha becomes first state to extend lockdown to April 30 "They also claimed that the food served to them by an NGO is tasteless and they have to stand in queue to get the meal," ACP C K Patel said

On March 30, more than 90 migrant labourers were arrested in city for defying the nationwide and attacking police over a similar issue.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll has reached 199 now.