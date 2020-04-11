Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat over lockdown fears; 80 detained

-
ALSO READ
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World coronavirus dispatch: The US' triple whammy and the Rohingya timebomb
Economists bet on solid rebound after world recovers from Covid-19 crisis
India coronavirus dispatch: How an exit from this lockdown may look like
-
Hundreds of migrant workers resorted to violence on the streets in Surat on Friday amid reports that the lockdown may be extended. Migrant workers went on a rampage setting many vehicles on fire and demanding that they be allowed to return to their native states, police said.
The police have detained around 80 migrant workers, mostly from Odisha.
They are demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and are also seeking quick disbursal of unpaid dues, an official said.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll has reached 199 now.
Gujarat:Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on street allegedly fearing extension of lockdown."Workers blocked road&pelted stones.Police reached the spot&detained 60-70 people.We've come to know that they were demanding to go back home",said DCP Surat,Rakesh Barot(10.4) pic.twitter.com/q09Z7lsLwR— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU