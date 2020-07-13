Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

-
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Monday morning in Srigufwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 6.40 am when the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.
One militant was killed in the operation, which was going on till last reports, the official said.
