Govt may not allow different Covid vaccine as booster shot: Report

The Ministry of Health may not allow a vaccine as booster shot different than the primary jab following a study on mixing different vaccines, according to a news report on Wednesday.

A study published by Christian Medical College in Vellore (CMC), found that a booster shot different from the primary vaccines, such as Covishield or Covaxin, did not produce satisfactory results, the Economic Times reported.

The study was carried out on 200 participants to determine how a fully vaccinated person reacts to a booster dose different than the primary vaccine.

According to the study, if the booster shot is same as the first two doses, it boosts immunity well, but when mixed with different vaccine, the results are not as good.

The ET report, quoting a person in the know, said interfering with the present vaccination drive is pointless as results of mixing different vaccines did not yield encouraging results, thus it is better to continue with the present regimen.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) reviewed the study last week. NTAGI is an advisory committee comprising multidisciplinary experts responsible for providing information and recommendations to government for making evidence-based decisions regarding vaccine and immunisation policy.

"CMC will submit trial data to the Drug Controller General of India and it is up to them to decide," said Winsley Rose, principal investigator of the study to ET, adding it is correct to say that heterologous (mix and match) practice is better than a homologous one.

At present, the government does not allow mixing and is giving same vaccine as the third dose.