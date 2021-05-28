Mizoram coronavirus update: 239 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 11,382

-
Mizoram continued to register a
spike in fresh COVID-19 cases as 239 more people, including 46 children, tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's tally to 11,382 on Friday, a health official said.
Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 149, followed by 35 in Lawngtlai and 21 in Lunglei, he said.
Five ambulance drivers and a BSF jawan are also among the new patients, the official said.
Three new patients have travel history, while 236 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
The state now has 2,861 active cases, while 34 people have succumbed to the infection to date and 8,487 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 195 on Thursday. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 74.57 per cent.
Mizoram has so far tested over 3.81 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,485 on Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate was 2.99 per cent and the positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 6.85 per cent.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2.51 lakh people have been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 52,052 have received the second dose thus far.
