Business Standard

Mizoram coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally reaches 398

The total number of Covid-19-positive cases in Mizoram is 398 on Thursday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government informed

ANI  |  General News 

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 398 in Mizoram as of Wednesday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government informed.

The cases include 215 discharged cases and 183 active cases, it added.

India's coronavirus cases have risen to 15.31 lakh with the number of active cases at 5,09,447 while 9,88,030 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 12:56 IST

