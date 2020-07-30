Mizoram coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally reaches 398

-
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 398 in Mizoram as of Wednesday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government informed.
The cases include 215 discharged cases and 183 active cases, it added.
India's coronavirus cases have risen to 15.31 lakh with the number of active cases at 5,09,447 while 9,88,030 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
