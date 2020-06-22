MLA tests positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh, state records 2,255 cases

A member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the ruling Congress party had tested positive for in

This is the first case of any prominent personality in the state being infected by the virus even as the overall number is fast surging. Till Sunday, had recorded 2,255 cases of which 823 were active while 11 patients died.

The Congress legislator represents a constituency in Rajnandgaon district. He was admitted to hospital after his reports was positive, Rajnandgaon Collector Topeshwar Verma said.

The MLA's family members and staff are being quarantined as per protocols. The health department team had swung into action to establish the source from where the legislator got infected.





The lawmaker had recently visited a family. One of its members, who was working in a government hospital, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5. One more person in the same area was infected by the deadly virus.

Officials suspect that the legislator could have got infected by either of them.

The MLA attended a meeting on Monday in which a few legislators and senior officials of the Legislative Assembly were present.