Mob vandalises Assam Rifles camp, Konyak Union office in Nagaland's Mon

An angry mob allegedly vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday afternoon as the situation remained volatile after 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces, official sources said, according to a PTI report.
The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 13 people, they said. Videos of the vandalism went viral on social media even as the authorities imposed a ban on internet services in the district.
It is yet to be known if there was any casualty in these incidents of vandalism. The district authorities and local police could not be reached immediately for comments. Eleven people were also injured in the operation by the forces, while a soldier died in the rioting which followed.
The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians and expressed deep regret over the incident. Army officials said the operation in Mon district that borders Myanmar was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.
