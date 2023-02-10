JUST IN
Strong demand outlook likely to power Cummins India's growth
CCI order after-effect: Device makers may now pay Google for Android OS

Sources party to the negotiations say that it is pretty much a given that most mobile device players will pre-install Google's apps for free owing to their popularity

Topics
Google | Android | smartphones

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

google play
Android OS with Play Store is currently liceâ€”nsed free to device makers with a mandâ€”atory bouquet of 9 apps

Google is in talks with mobile device brands on the broad contours of an agreement in which the latter will be paying the American tech major for using the Android operating system (OS), according to sources.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:52 IST

