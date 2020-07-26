Moderna gets further $472 mn US award for Covid-19 vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel vaccine.

The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 9,431 new Covid-19 cases, 267 deaths in Maharashtra today