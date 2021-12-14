Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia

-
ALSO READ
Quad to make region stronger, more prosperous: Aus PM Morrison
Australian PM Scott Morrison rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal
Why the Australia-France submarine deal collapse was predictable
UK PM Johnson, Australia's Morrison agree historic free trade agreement
PM Modi meets Australia's Scott Morrison in US ahead of Quad Summit
-
US drugmaker Moderna Inc will produce millions of mRNA vaccines a year in Australia after agreeing to set up one of its largest manufacturing facilities outside the United States and Europe.
The deal, a second such commitment in Asia Pacific by a western mRNA vaccine developer, underscores efforts by governments around the world to build up local production and prepare for future pandemic threats after limited early access to shots led to slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the plant in Victoria state was expected to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every year when it begins operations in 2024.
"By advancing with this new partnership, we are building ...our sovereign capability to manufacture these vaccines here in Australia," Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.
Morrison did not specify the financial details of the agreement but Australian media reported the deal could be worth about A$2 billion ($1.43 billion).
Moderna said in October it planned to invest up to $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot.
COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer /BioNTech use mRNA - messenger ribonucleic acid - technology that teaches cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. The technology can also be used to manufacture vaccines for other respiratory illnesses and seasonal flu.
BioNtech announced a plan in May to set up a new factory in Singapore that will have an estimated annual capacity of several hundred million doses of its mRNA vaccines once it is operational in 2023.
South Korea, which has a deal with Moderna to provide bottling work for the US firm's COVID-19 vaccine, is also seeking to attract mRNA vaccine makers to start local production.
The announcement by Moderna was made as Australia's New South Wales state, home to Sydney, reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since a nearly four-month lockdown ended in early October.
Despite the surge in new infections, officials said a planned easing of restrictions in Sydney from Wednesday will proceed as they urged people to get their booster shots to ward off the Omicron threat.
Australia has inoculated nearly 90% of its population above 16 with two doses and shortened the wait time for a booster shot after the emergence of the Omicron cases.
The country has recorded about 232,700 cases and 2,113 deaths since the pandemic began.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU