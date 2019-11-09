Modi invokes fall of Berlin Wall, says shun fear and unite for new India

The Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya issue has heralded a “new dawn” and should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing that India’s credo of unity in diversity was visible in its totality as all sections of society accepted the verdict with an open heart.

Addressing the nation after the verdict in the politically and communally sensitive case was pronounced, Modi invoked the fall of the Berlin wall on November 9, 1989, as he urged people to shun any fear, bitterness and negativity and come together to build a new India.

Modi also referred to the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, noting that both India and Pakistan played a role in the development, and stated that the lesson of the day is that we should be together to surge ahead.

“And now, with today's verdict on Ayodhya, this date — November 9 teaches us the power of staying united and growing together. Today is about the message of integration and emerging victorious together,” he said.

Hailing the Supreme Court for delivering verdict on an important issue “which has a history of hundreds of years”, he pointed out that the entire country wanted the court to hear the matter daily and it happened.

“For the Indian judiciary, it is a golden day. The Supreme Court heard everyone with patience and delivered a unanimous verdict," Modi said in his 11-minute-long address.



He said the judges, the courts and the judicial processes should be greeted for their strong will.

Referring to the dispute, the prime minister said the judgment has heralded a “new dawn” for the people.

“The dispute may have affected several generations, but after the judgment we have to take a pledge that the new generation will work for the creation of a new India with a fresh spirit,” he said.

It is globally acknowledged that India is the world's largest democracy.

“Today, the world has also realised how vibrant and strong our democracy is. After today’s verdict, the manner in which every section of society, every community, every religion, the entire nation across the verdict with open arms… This is a manifestation of India’s ages-old ethos, culture, traditions as well as our inherent spirit of brotherhood,” the prime minister said.

He said peace, unity and amity are essential for development of India and described November 9 as a day to forget any bitterness one may have.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.