Modi launches schemes worth Rs 21,000 cr in Gujarat as elections near

-
ALSO READ
PMJJBY subscription increases to 128 mn, PMSBY at 284 mn in 7 years
Centre hikes premium for flagship insurance schemes as claims rise
Home truths about urban housing scheme: 60% completion in 11 of 35 states
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Budget 2022: Financials to gain from capex push, digital rupee, say experts
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore in Gujarat, hardly six months away from assembly elections in his home state in December.
He laid the foundation stone for Railway projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore—works that include a new 357-km long Palanpur-Madar section of a dedicated freight corridor (DFC). He laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati railway stations.
Modi dedicated 138,000 houses worth Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and Rs 1,530 crore in rural areas: they were constructed as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.
He inaugurated schemes across verticals at a public meeting called 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Vadodara. The meeting also saw the launch of projects in railways, housing and education in central Gujarat.
Urban poor families got 750,000 houses and 450,000 middle class families got help in constructing homes from the central government, Modi told the meeting.
He launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana’ nutrition scheme for pregnant and lactating mothers. With an outlay of Rs 800 crore, the scheme will see monthly supply of 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of yellow split pigeon peas (toor dal) and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi Centres for three years.
"Malnutrition was a big challenge here two decades ago when Gujarat gave me the opportunity to serve. Since then we started working in this direction one after the other, whose fruitful results are being seen today," said Modi on Saturday, referring to his tenure as the state’s chief minister.
The Central University of Gujarat is also set to receive its own long pending permanent campus with Modi laying the foundation stone for the same in Kundhela village near Vadodara. The permanent campus of the central university will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crore and will be able to carry a capacity of over 2,500 students.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU