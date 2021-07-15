Modi praises Adityanath's handling of Covid-19 ahead of UP assembly polls

Ending months of speculation of possible leadership change in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Prime Minister on Thursday showered praise on UP Chief Minister Adityanath for successfully tackling the (Covid-19) pandemic in the country’s most populous state.

Addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Modi said UP’s population was greater than several big nations, yet Adityanath and his team had performed exceedingly well to bend the curve amid overwhelming challenges of the second wave.

“Under the ‘Make in India’ theme, UP is fast emerging as a preferred investment destination in the country, although it remained out of favour for trade and business during earlier regimes,” he observed, speaking at the IIT-BHU ground.

Modi said the positive turnaround happened only due to the unflinching focus of the Adityanath government on improving infrastructure, roads, railways, highways etc. “The development of this infrastructure will not only improve the quality of life, but provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.

Of late, there have been talks, albeit in hushed voices, of purported cold vibes between PM Modi and Adityanath following alleged Covid mismanagement in the state, and partly due to the latter's style of functioning, which had brushed many in the government and the organisation on the wrong side.

Last month, the CM had visited New Delhi and met Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others, which the former’s detractors had labelled as being summoned by the top BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, Modi recalled all the flagship infra projects in UP namely Defence Corridor, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, Ganga Expressway etc, which he said would take the state to the pinnacle in the coming decade.

The PM lauded the state government achievements in the agricultural development domain saying the popular mango varieties of langda and dussehri were being exported to Europe and the Gulf countries.

“The region will develop as an agri export hub and particularly help the small farmers growing vegetables and fruits,” he added.

"His (Adityanath) commendable leadership is the result of his dedication. We have seen him working diligently and touring across the state to take stock of the development works and to review the progress,” the PM stressed.

Modi patted the back of the UP government for taking a tough stance against criminals and ridding the state of nepotism and public corruption.

Meanwhile, the PM urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour saying although the positivity rate had slowed down, the danger was lurking around as had been witnessed in some countries. “Everyone should get vaccinated and follow all the safety protocols,” Modi said.

The PM arrived in Varanasi this morning for a day’s visit to his constituency after a gap of more than 7 months. Earlier, he inaugurated or laid the foundation of development projects totalling Rs 1,583 crore, including an international convention centre with a seating capacity of 1,200.