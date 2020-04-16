Modi's 4th address on lockdown most watched among all Covid-19 broadcasts

-
The fourth address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on Tuesday witnessed the highest viewership among all his Covid-19 broadcasts, data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council shows.
While news and movies have continued to drive television viewership, Hindi general entertainment grew 26 per cent between April 4 and April 10, led by classics and old shows that most channels are now reviving.
Non-prime time viewership also remains high in Hindi-speaking markets, growing 97 per cent in the week under review.
