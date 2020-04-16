JUST IN
UP to Kerala: States try to bring businesses back to life in lockdown
Modi's 4th address on lockdown most watched among all Covid-19 broadcasts

Non-prime time viewership also remains high in Hindi-speaking markets, growing 97 per cent in the week under review.

Viveat Susan Pinto 

While news and movies have continued to drive television viewership, Hindi general entertainment grew 26 per cent between April 4 and April 10, led by classics and old shows that most channels are now reviving.

The fourth address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on Tuesday witnessed the highest viewership among all his Covid-19 broadcasts, data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council shows.

