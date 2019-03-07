Modi's rally, Sunanda Pushkar death case, sports expo: Today's top events

-
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Rahul attacks PM over 'missing Rafale files'
Lok Sabha elections highlights: Former BJD leader Jay Panda joins BJP
LIVE: PM Modi flags off 'fastest train' Tejas between Madurai and Chennai
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Modi says Rajasthan govt blocking PM Kisan scheme
PM Modi launches big-ticket projects in TN, Kerala; takes a dig at Congress
PM Modi to address public meeting in North Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in North Goa on March 7, the BJP announced on Monday.
The meeting is a part of the party's preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar had said. Read more
Sunanda Pushkar death: Court to hear case against Shashi Tharoor
A Delhi Court on Thursday will hear case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetting suicide of Sunanda Pushkar, his wife.
On 21 February, special Judge Arun Bhardwaj had adjourned the hearing after Delhi Police sought more time to prepare its argument on the issue of framing of charges against the parliamentarian. Read more
Kerala to host its first mega sports expo from March 7
Over 100 leading manufacturers of sports goods and fitness equipment will showcase their products at the three-day International sports Expo at Thiruvananthapuram from March 7.
The 'SportX Kerala-2019', to be held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on March 7, will be inaugurated by Industries minister E P Jayarajan. Read more
Amit Shah to address booth workers
BJP national president Amit Shah will address booth-level workers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today.
