Modi's rally, Sunanda Pushkar death case, sports expo: Today's top events

Here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi to address public meeting in North Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in North Goa on March 7, the BJP announced on Monday.

The meeting is a part of the party's preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar had said. Read more

Sunanda Pushkar death: Court to hear case against Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi Court on Thursday will hear case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetting suicide of Sunanda Pushkar, his wife.

On 21 February, special Judge Arun Bhardwaj had adjourned the hearing after Delhi Police sought more time to prepare its argument on the issue of framing of charges against the parliamentarian. Read more

Kerala to host its first mega sports expo from March 7

Over 100 leading manufacturers of sports goods and fitness equipment will showcase their products at the three-day International sports Expo at Thiruvananthapuram from March 7.

The 'SportX Kerala-2019', to be held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on March 7, will be inaugurated by Industries minister E P Jayarajan. Read more

Amit Shah to address booth workers

BJP national president Amit Shah will address booth-level workers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today.
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 08:23 IST

