Molnupiravir not in national clinical protocol due to safety concerns

Antiviral drug molnupiravir from Merck, which several Indian companies are now launching, has serious safety concerns, and thus has not been included in the national Covid19 task force recommended clinical protocol, the chief of India’s apex health research organisation said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the task force has debated twice whether to include the drug in the protocol, but decided against it.

“The US has approved it only based on 1433 patients with a 3 percent reduction in moderate disease when given in mild cases. However, we have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns. It can cause teratogenicity (is the ability to cause defects in a developing foetus), mutagenicity , and it can also cause cartilage damage and can also be damaging to muscles,” he explained. Mutagenicity refers to permanent transmissible changes in the structure of genetic material of cells.

Bhargava added that more importantly, if someone is prescribed molnupiravir, the person – both male and female – have to be put on contraception for three months because the child born will be problematic with teratogenic influences. “Therefore, it is not included in the national clinical protocol, the WHO has not included it, nor has the UK,” he added.

Bhargava further added that they are concerned about children, pregnant and lactating women, those in reproductive age, soft tissue injury, history of infections and vaccinations when this drug is being prescribed. “Whatever benefit was to those 1433 individuals who were unvaccinated, and only 3 percent reduction in mild to moderate disease. The current recommendation is that it is not part of the national task force protocol,” he firmly said.

Companies have started to launch the drug in India and dispatches have begun to several districts already after the drug regulator approved the medication for use in adults to treat mild to moderate Covid19 in the last week of December. In fact a price war has begun among companies to price it affordably and reach out to maximum potential patients. The drug is now priced in the range of Rs 1400 to Rs 2499 for a course of 40-capsules to be taken over five days.