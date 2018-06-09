Monsoon hits Maharashtra, Odisha; IMD forecasts 'heavy rains' in Mumbai

Mumbai, along with other places on the Konkan coast and Goa, is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall between June 9 and 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted similar weather conditions for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.



"Extremely heavy rain at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra," an IMD weather warning bulletin for 9 June stated.

As per IMD, has advanced to parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema region and coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, and west-central and north Bay of Bengal.

The weather department said on Friday that monsoons could further advance into the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

"Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is very likely during this period," the IMD said.

Isolated places in the eastern region of the country is also expected to witness ""heavy to very heavy rainfall" from June 9-11. The IMD said a low pressure area is "very likely" to form over north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and it is "very likely" to intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours and move towards the Bangladesh coast.

The phenomenon, according to IMD, will lead to heavy rains at isolated places in Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya.

hits Odisha ahead of schedule

The Southwest hit Odisha on Friday, two days ahead of the scheduled arrival in the state.

"Southwest monsoon has touched some parts of Malkangiri district today, two days before the expected date of onset of monsoon," Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas told agencies on Friday.



With agency inputs