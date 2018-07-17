Monsoon Session meet: AAP asks PM to address Delhi govt-LG power tussle

-
Taking the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor to Parliament, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday raised the issue before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting of political leaders ahead of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday.
He alleged discrimination by the Centre against the Delhi government and hoped that the prime minister will address the issue.
"What is our crime, I asked the prime minister," Singh told reporters.
Modi, during the meeting held at the Parliament House, sought cooperation of leaders of all political parties in ensuring a productive Monsoon Session.
"There is chaos in Delhi. Despite the Supreme Court order, the LG and IAS officers are not letting Delhi government work. Is it our crime that we want to do doorstep delivery of ration, install CCTV cameras and improve schools and health sector in Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party MP said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the prime minister should let the Delhi government work after the Supreme Court order.
"At least now, after SC judgement, PM shud let Del govt function (sic)," he tweeted.
Referring to Kejriwal's nine-day sit-in at LG office last month and his questioning by Delhi Police in connection with alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash, Singh said such instances do not augur well for the federal structure of the country.
The Monsoon Session will end on August 10.
