Monsoon to knock at Telangana's door today; West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow

Southwest Monsoon is expected to arrive in remaining parts of Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some parts of south Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday, according to a 'forecast bulletin' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday evening.

"The south-west monsoon has advanced in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today (Thursday). It is likely to enter into Telangana in the next 24 hours particularly in south Telangana and central Telangana," an IMD official said on Thursday.

Monsoon is expected to touch eastern states of India on Saturday. The weather department said a low pressure being formed in the Bay of Bengal will trigger the advance of Southwest Monsoon in West Bengal and Odisha from June 9.

The low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday and move north-northwestwards across West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, the MeT department said and forecast isolated heavy rains in West Bengal and parts of Odisha from June 9.





"Under the influence of the weather system, the southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim and most parts of Bay of Bengal from June 9 to June 11," IMD told agencies on Thursday.

The likely course of Monsoon in the next few days:

Places where monsoon is expected to arrive on Friday As per the 'weather bulletin' released by the IMD on Thursday evening, conditions are favourable for further advancement of Monsoon into some parts of south Maharashtra, remainiong parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some parts of Telangana, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay of Bengal during to next 24 hours. Places already covered by Monsoon Southwest Monsoon has already arrived in most places in Southern India. On Thursday, it advanced into remaining parts of Coastal Karnataka, most parts of South Interior Karnataka and Goa and some parts of North Interior Karnataka.

Pre-Monsoon rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Thursday, leaving several areas waterlogged and delaying local trains.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had taken precautionary measures, but there were reports of water-logging in Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri.

The civic body however claimed it received no complaints of water-logging.





The rains are expected to continue till 9th June. "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather," Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said on Thursday.

As per the IMD, Monsoon has reached the Konkan coast of the state.



