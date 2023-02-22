JUST IN
Business Standard

More airports, connectivity bringing people closer, boosting progress: PM

The prime minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19

Topics
Indian airports | Aviation industry | Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress with more airports and better connectivity.

The prime minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19.

"More airports and better connectivity...the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress," Modi said in a tweet.

Prior to COVID, the average daily domestic air passenger number was 3,98,579. In a tweet on Monday, Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post-COVID. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday.

"Yet another milestone! Indian civil continues to soar!," Scindia had said.

Currently, there are 147 operational airports in the country. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed airport at Shivamogga in Karnataka on February 27.

The country's aviation sector is on the recovery path after it was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:14 IST

