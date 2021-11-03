More biz persons died by suicide than farmers in 2020, shows data

A small-business owner* struggled with falling sales after the Covid-19 pandemic. Then he contracted the disease and was largely confined to his bed for months. The family was facing a difficult time financially and the businessman talked of going to the mountains, leaving everything behind.

Luckily for him, he was able to seek the help of a mental health professional who had seen that such cases going towards suicide and took steps to address the issue. The family is slowly coming out of the crisis. At least 11,716 Indian businesspeople died by suicide in 2020, more than the farm ...