More connecting flights, novel tourism products to spur footfalls

Odisha is banking on enhanced flight connectivity and a bouquet of new tourism products to boost inbound tourist footfalls.

Most of the planned flights are scheduled to operate between January to the summer of 2020. The planned destinations are Kolkata-Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Varanasi-Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar, Delhi-Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Bhubaneswar-Kalaikunda, Bhubaneswar-Bangkok, Bangkok- Bhubaneswar, Singapore-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi.

Alliance Air has already commenced direct flights connecting Jharusguda with Kolkata. The same airline operator is set to run flights between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi from January 31.

The state tourism department recently held a roadshow, its 11th in Varanasi. Seventy tour operators from the holy city participated at the B2B (Business to Business) meetings. They also had one-to-one interactions with eight stakeholders from Odisha.

“Odisha is emerging as India's sought after destination and the state tourism department is developing new destinations and niche tourism products with a view to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the state”, said Vishal Dev, secretary (tourism & sports).

Footfalls of incoming tourists to Odisha are expected to spike to 24 million in the next two years from 15 million achieved in calendar 2018. Tourism contributes 10.4 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Lately, the state tourism department has got innovative with products and positioning of Odisha as a tourist destination. In December, it launched Glamping (or Glamorous Camping) fest at Marine Drive Eco Retreat at Konark.

Enthused by the rousing response to Eco Retreat, the tourism department is contemplating new products such as houseboat tourism on Chilka lake, caravan tourism and heritage tourism. Plans are afoot to replicate the Eco Retreat models at other beach destinations.

Separately, the state government has firmed up plans to revive its showpiece Shamuka tourism project to be developed on 3500 acres of land at Sipasarubali, 10 km south of Puri. In the first phase, 950 acres will be developed.

The tourism project envisages components like four plush five star hotels, convention centre of international standards with a seating capacity of nearly 1500, boutique hotels, international spa and wellness centres, an entertainment zone and sports facilities. The project with a potential to attract Rs 3500-4000 crore in investments, has hardly shown signs of taking off the ground.