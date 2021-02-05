More Covid-19 vaccine candidates get approval for clinical trials in India

-
ALSO READ
Zydus gets DCGI approval for phase-3 clinical trials of Covid-19 therapy
Zydus Cadila seeks nod for phase three clinical trials of Covid vaccine
Zydus gets DCGI nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of ZyCoV-D
Zydus Cadila Q2 net up four-fold on surge in US sales, strong show at home
Covid-19: At Rs 2,800 per dose, Zydus launches cheapest remdesivir brand
-
A bunch of Covid-19 vaccine candidates got approval from the expert panel to conduct clinical trials in India, including one from Novavax, Bharat Biotech’s intra-nasal candidate, and a measles vector-based candidate from Zydus Cadila.
In its February 3 meeting, the subject expert panel (SEC) advising the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended that approval be granted for conducting phase II/III clinical trials to Serum Institute of India (SII) for the Novavax candidate. This vaccine is based on protein nanoparticle and uses the proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant from Novavax. Adjuvants are pharmacological or immunological agents that improve the immune response of a vaccine.
The SEC has noted that participants randomised in the placebo arm may be un-blinded 60 days after the second dose, upon request from the clinical trial participant only. Blinded vaccine trials are those where the participant, investigator and sponsor do not know whether a person was given a vaccine or a placebo.
As for Bharat Biotech’s chimpanzee flu virus (adenovirus) based intra-nasal vaccine candidate, the SEC recommended grant of permission for phase I trials.
Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila got approval for conducting phase I/II trials for the 2019-nCoV vaccine 3mg (two dose schedule). The SEC has noted that safety should be the primary objective of the study.
This is Zydus Cadila’s second vaccine candidate, developed by its European research arm Etna Biotech. It is a live weakened recombinant measles virus vector-based vaccine against Covid-19. The genetically engineered measles virus vector would express proteins of the novel coronavirus and, thus, induce long-term specific neutralising antibodies.
Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals has been asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol for its vaccine candidate UB-612. The firm presented animal study and phase I data before the committee. The SEC recommended that Aurobindo submit the phase II/III clinical trial protocols approved by the regulatory authority of Brazil and some other conditions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU