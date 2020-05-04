More steeps needed to control coronavirus pandemic in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that Delhi is needs "strict action" to check the outbreak, seemingly disagreeing with Chief Minister



The capital had at least 3,123 cases and 64 deaths from the disease till Monday, a day after Kejriwal said the time had come reopen the city.

Speaking to the media here, the Health Minister said, "It is inappropriate for me to comment on the situation of novel in Delhi because that will be seen as a political statement but in my personal opinion, Delhi is one of those states in the country where more strict action is needed to be taken in order to control the coronavirus cases."



said, "I feel that minimum relaxation should be given here during lockdown 3.0 but it is totally up to The Health and Home Ministries have given guidelines but it is the state government, who needs to decide as to how much and in what way those guidelines should be implemented in their states according to the situation there."



लॉकडाउन के दौरान दिल्ली के ड्राइवरों की मदद के लिए हम PSV बैज धारकों को ₹5000 दे रहे हैं। इस बीच हमें ये जानकारी मिली कि हजारों ई-रिक्शा के मालिकों के पास PSV बैज नहीं है। आज कैबिनेट ने तय किया है कि ऐसे सभी ई-रिक्शा मालिकों को भी हम ₹5,000 सहायता राशि देंगे। — (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday said, "Entire Delhi is a red zone. The Central government has given some relaxations to the red zones and we will be allowing all that."

Kejriwal also held the first Cabinet meeting after his government allowed offices to open in the third extension of the lockdown.

Kejriwal, who was so far holding all the meetings through video-conferencing, held the meeting on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat, officials said.

So far, more than 4,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.