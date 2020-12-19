More Trinamool Congress leaders quit ahead of Shah's visit to West Bengal

A day after former minister resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta — who had been vocal against the meddling by election strategist Prashant Kishor in party affairs — sent his resignation to TMC supremo on Friday.

TMC leader Kabirul Islam, too, resigned from the post of general secretary of the party’s minority cell, reportedly expressing displeasure against Kishor’s team.

On Thursday evening, Jitendra Tiwari, MLA from Pandabeswar and president of the TMC’s Paschim Bardhaman district unit, had resigned from all positions in the party. Adhikari’s exit from the party was expected to result in a slew of resignations from the TMC, just ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal.

The top BJP leader is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Friday take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in the state as the state elections draw near.

Speculation is rife that Adhikari may join the BJP during Shah's visit, along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including MLAs like Dutta and Tiwari.





Speaking with reporters after sending his resignation to Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister, Dutta said: “I think that I am unfit in the party in the present scenario. But, I will not resign as an MLA...”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said no leader having self-respect will remain in the TMC, which is a sinking ship. “Only its supremo (Mamata Banerjee) and her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) will be left in the party along with a handful of their supporters,” he said.

On the other hand, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said he was baffled by Dutta's resignation. “Being a senior leader, Dutta should have approached the top leadership if he had any grievances.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said he has not accepted Adhikari's resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.

Banerjee noted Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally.