JUST IN
Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking action on VP Dhankhar, Law Minister Rijiju
BMW, Audi and Mercedes most preferred luxury car brands among young Indians
NDMA asks experts to coordinate and resubmit survey report on Joshimath
SC sends to Bombay HC CBI plea against nod to Mainak Mehta to travel abroad
Future of youth in Uttarakhand secure in hands of CM Dhami, claims BJP
Delhi HC posts hearing to April 20 to declare PM CARES Fund as 'State'
FM urges IMF to develop globally coordinated approach to crypto regulations
All measures in place to prevent bird hits at airport areas: Scindia
LPG can be sold at more economical rates if international price comes down
UN eyes revival of millets as global grain uncertainty grows due to drought
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking action on VP Dhankhar, Law Minister Rijiju
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MoS V.Muraleedharan's house in Thiruvananthapuram 'vandalised': Sources

Union MoS for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan's residence in the state capital was found vandalised on Thursday morning with broken window panes and suspected blood stains on the staircase: sources

Topics
External Affairs Ministry | state | Ministry of External Affairs

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Home Ministry building
Members of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) patrol with a sniffer dog outside India's Home Ministry building in New Delhi, India, February 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan's residence in the state capital was found vandalised on Thursday morning with broken window panes and suspected blood stains on the staircase, soures said.

Located in Ulloor, the back side of the rented accomodation also houses the minister's office.

The Medical College police have launched a probe into the incident, the sources stated.

--IANS

sg/shb/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU