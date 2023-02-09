MoS V.Muraleedharan's house in Thiruvananthapuram 'vandalised': Sources

Union Minister of for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan's residence in the capital was found vandalised on Thursday morning with broken window panes and suspected blood stains on the staircase, soures said.

Located in Ulloor, the back side of the rented accomodation also houses the minister's office.

The Medical College police have launched a probe into the incident, the sources stated.

