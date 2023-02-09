MoS V.Muraleedharan's house in Thiruvananthapuram 'vandalised': Sources

-
ALSO READ
Guterres, Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters
Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar
Jaishankar consults Ethiopian FM to reinforce ties in education, trade
India is an invaluable partner: US State Department on Jaishankar-Blinken
Congress party prepares for first non-Gandhi president after 1998
-
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan's residence in the state capital was found vandalised on Thursday morning with broken window panes and suspected blood stains on the staircase, soures said.
Located in Ulloor, the back side of the rented accomodation also houses the minister's office.
The Medical College police have launched a probe into the incident, the sources stated.
--IANS
sg/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU