NDMA asks experts to coordinate and resubmit survey report on Joshimath

The National Authority (NDMA) has asked all the experts engaged in rehabilitation and treatment after the sinking of land in Joshimath to resubmit their reports after several contradictions were found, reported by The New Indian Express. The meeting was chaired by Kamal Kishore, member secretary NDMA on Tuesday.

Various representatives from technical institutions participated via video conferencing. Sources told the newspaper that there was a variation in the findings of different representatives. All the representatives have been asked to share their individual data with each other and finalise the report. Importantly, the centre is also waiting for the report in order to take a decision on the relief package to be issued for the victims of the Joshimath disaster.

The NDMA has directed all the eight technical institutes involved in this work to coordinate and come up with a report within the next three to four days. The eight institutes engaged to find a solution to land-submergence include Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorke, among others, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to a statement issued by Department Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha, “All aspects will be taken forward only after getting the final report from the NDMA. The high power committee has already given its recommendation on the issue of displacement and rehabilitation, which will be placed in the cabinet meeting”, reported The New Indian Express.