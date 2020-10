Most eateries in Mumbai remain shut as guest cap puts plans in a pickle

Residents of Maximum City had little option to eat out on Monday, despite restaurants being permitted to reopen. The reason: Most eateries were shut in response to a cap imposed by local authorities on the number of guests allowed.

While the rest of Maharashtra has reopened with 50 per cent capacity, Mumbai restaurants have been allowed 33 per cent capacity only. This is in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city and the need to be cautious, state officials said. But restaurant owners hopeful of making a good start after seven months of closure are not happy. "We cannot ...