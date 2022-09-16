JUST IN
Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations across India
Most people experience cardiac arrest early in morning, say experts
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes Rs 46 cr kept in payment gateway accounts
2016 Riots case: Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani gets 6 months in jail
FM Sitharaman asks women entrepreneurs to take up leadership roles
Lakhimpur Kheri rape case: Police mull slapping stringent NSA on 6 accused
Top French honour for Indian scientist and industrialist Swati Piramal
SCO summit: Indian economy expected to grow by 7.5% this year, says PM Modi
HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to permit Assam delegation to inspect elephants
DU aspirants befuddled with marks system; slam CUET on social media
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes Rs 46 cr kept in payment gateway accounts
Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations across India
Business Standard

Most people experience cardiac arrest early in morning, say experts

Doctors have often attributed a cardiac arrest to factors like diabetes, hypertension, smoking and alcohol intake, along with erratic lifestyle and lack of sleep

Topics
Cardiac arrest | Heart attack | health

BS Web Team 

How cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack and heart failure?
Representative Image

In the past few months, there has been a massive surge in cardiac arrest cases. It can strike anyone at any time. However, many experts believe that most people experience cardiac arrest during the early hours of the day.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, a study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Oregon Health and Science University, our body's internal clock is to be blamed. Dr Niti Chadha Negi, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Metro Heart Hospital, Faridabad, said, "During the day, we are more alert and efficient, but we use all our energy and are ready for some much-needed sleep. Our biological clock helps in responding to our daily needs. Due to this biological clock, we see a rise in blood pressure and heart rate in response to morning sympathetic surge. This rise in heart rates and blood pressure in response to the circadian rhythms makes the cardiovascular system more irritable during the mornings."

Another study by the Queen Mary University of London discovered that cardiovascular disease patients have lower levels of an essential family of protective molecules in their blood in the morning, which could increase the risk of blood clots and heart attacks during those times.

While many believe that heart attack and cardiac arrest are similar and are often used interchangeably, experts have laid out the distinction between the two. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, while a cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating.

Doctors have often attributed the cardiac arrest to factors like diabetes, hypertension, smoking and alcohol intake, erratic lifestyle and lack of sleep. However, the Coronavirus pandemic also had a role to play.

According to a Business Standard report in August, there has been a clear spike in heart attack cases. It impacts cardiac functions and increases the chances of a cardiac event, which could strike an individual even a year after their infection.

To lead a good life, cardiologists and experts often recommend that people try and lead a relatively stress-free life while also looking after their sleep schedule and creating a slow-paced morning schedule. Diet is also an essential factor, which according to the doctors, should not be neglected.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Cardiac arrest

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:03 IST

`