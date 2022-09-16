Most people experience cardiac arrest early in morning, say experts

-
-
In the past few months, there has been a massive surge in cardiac arrest cases. It can strike anyone at any time. However, many experts believe that most people experience cardiac arrest during the early hours of the day.
According to a report published in The Indian Express, a study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Oregon Health and Science University, our body's internal clock is to be blamed. Dr Niti Chadha Negi, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Metro Heart Hospital, Faridabad, said, "During the day, we are more alert and efficient, but we use all our energy and are ready for some much-needed sleep. Our biological clock helps in responding to our daily needs. Due to this biological clock, we see a rise in blood pressure and heart rate in response to morning sympathetic surge. This rise in heart rates and blood pressure in response to the circadian rhythms makes the cardiovascular system more irritable during the mornings."
Another study by the Queen Mary University of London discovered that cardiovascular disease patients have lower levels of an essential family of protective molecules in their blood in the morning, which could increase the risk of blood clots and heart attacks during those times.
While many believe that heart attack and cardiac arrest are similar and are often used interchangeably, experts have laid out the distinction between the two. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, while a cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating.
Doctors have often attributed the cardiac arrest to factors like diabetes, hypertension, smoking and alcohol intake, erratic lifestyle and lack of sleep. However, the Coronavirus pandemic also had a role to play.
According to a Business Standard report in August, there has been a clear spike in heart attack cases. It impacts cardiac functions and increases the chances of a cardiac event, which could strike an individual even a year after their infection.
To lead a good life, cardiologists and experts often recommend that people try and lead a relatively stress-free life while also looking after their sleep schedule and creating a slow-paced morning schedule. Diet is also an essential factor, which according to the doctors, should not be neglected.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:03 IST