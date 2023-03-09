Motivate youth for drug-free state, says Himachal Pradesh Governor

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday asked the Public Works and Services Minister Vikramaditya Singh to motivate the for a drug-free state.

During a courtesy call on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor asked him to actively contribute in the campaign for a drug-free .

The Governor had a detailed discussion with Singh regarding sports activities and suggested motivating the to come forward against drugs, a statement by the Governor's office said.

The minister urged the Governor to guide him in his endeavours to carry out various social activities.

