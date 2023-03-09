JUST IN
Motivate youth for drug-free state, says Himachal Pradesh Governor

Topics
youth | Drug | Himachal Pradesh

IANS  |  Shimla 

Shiv Pratap Shukla, finance ministry
Shiv Pratap Shukla, finance ministry

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday asked the Public Works and Youth Services Minister Vikramaditya Singh to motivate the youth for a drug-free state.

During a courtesy call on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor asked him to actively contribute in the campaign for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

The Governor had a detailed discussion with Singh regarding sports activities and suggested motivating the youth to come forward against drugs, a statement by the Governor's office said.

The minister urged the Governor to guide him in his endeavours to carry out various social activities.

--IANS

vg/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:11 IST

