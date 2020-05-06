MP plans to ease labour laws, factory safety norms as it woos industry

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce a slew of changes to labour laws, including allowing more factories to operate without following safety and health norms and give a free hand to new companies to “keep labourers in service as per their convenience”.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with officials in the state on Tuesday and “stated the need to give various concessions to industries in the next 1,000 days (due to) the situation arising out of the corona crisis,” according to an official press release. The proposed ...