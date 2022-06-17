MP to organise events at 75 historical places on International Yoga Day

The government will organise yoga events at 75 historical places across the state on June 21 to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Besides the 75 historical places, yoga sessions will be conducted in all of the state's 52 districts.

Chief Minister on Friday took stock of the preparations during a meeting with the officials.

Chouhan, who will attend a yoga event at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on June 21, said: "All the state ministers should participate in the programmes, as well as youth and social organisations."

The Chief Minister also sought information about preparations from the collectors of Gwalior, Raisen, Chhatarpur and Anuppur districts, virtually attended Friday's meeting.

He also directed the officials for wide publicity of the programmes.

According to officials who attended the meeting, arrangements would be made to broadcast the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief MinisterChouhan at all the venues in the state.

As per the step-by-step programme issued by the Centre, all the participants will have to be present from 6 a.m.

Chouhan's message will be broadcast at 6.30 a.m., followed by that of the Prime Minister's.

Yoga sessions will begin at 7 a.m.

--IANS

pd/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)