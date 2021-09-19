MP to start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from Nov 1: CM

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the government will start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.
Addressing the Gaurav Diwas programme in Jabalpur to honour tribal leaders who participated in the Independence movement, the CM said, "We will start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. Tribals won't need to visit ration shops by leaving their work. Vehicles owned by tribals will be hired for the distribution work."
During the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.
The CM said that the work for the development of tribals has only been done by the BJP government. "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister, he was the first person to form a different ministry for tribals."
Chauhan said that during the Congress government the scholarship for the tribal students was Rs 200-300 per month which was later increased to Rs 1100 per month by the BJP government. "Even if a tribal student get enrolled into reputational colleges/universities, we decided that the government would pay the fees even if it costs Rs 15-20 lakh."
He also said that the government has decided to celebrate Tribal Gaurav Diwas on November 15 every year.
The CM added that the government will celebrate the martyrdom of tribal leader Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah on September 18 every year.
