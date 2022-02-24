mRNA Covid vax scientist Weissman working on universal coronavirus vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Gennova's mRNA vaccine to come in powder form; will stay stable at 2-8 °C
VAV Life Sciences unit to reach 40% of global mRNA lipid capacity next yr
Govt partnering pharma industry to develop multi-variant Covid-19 vax
How Gennova is developing India's first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 shot
Gennova's mRNA vaccine gets DCGI nod to start phase-2 and 3 trials
-
University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine's Dr Drew Weissman and his team are on a quest to develop a universal coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. Moreover, he and his team are now building mRNA production sites across the globe, and have spoken to people in India about building such sites.
Drew Weissman, the man behind the development of an effective mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, and his team at Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine are working on developing a universal coronavirus vaccine.
Speaking at BioAsia 2022, Weissman, professor at the department of medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, said that they have already developed a ‘couple of candidates’ and that they are showing ‘promise’. They are protecting against every variant that has come out so far, he claimed.
“The variants are going to keep coming as long as there is widespread infection. We have only vaccinated 15 percent of Africa, and immunized low levels of many countries in the world. Until the world is fully vaccinated, the variants are going to keep coming,” he said.
Weissman added that there are two options – one is to make a new vaccine every time there is a new variant, "but then by the time we are done making the vaccine", the variant may have gone. The second option is to make a pan-coronavirus vaccine.
“What we are doing is we are making a pan-coronavirus vaccine that will protect against any bad coronavirus. There have been three coronavirus epidemics in the past 20 years and there are going to be more in the future. We want to make a vaccine that would stop any bad coronavirus from infecting the humans,” Weissman said.
Whether we would need to take booster doses, Weissman said that it was not yet clear whether we would need boosters every year or every ten years.
Speaking about spreading the mRNA technology across the globe, Weissman said that at the beginning of the pandemic, researchers from Thailand had approached him saying that any vaccine which is made in the West will take years before South East Asian countries can have it. “They are making their own production center with money from their government. In early spring of 2020 we started working on the vaccine and a GMP production site. That vaccine is now in phase 3 clinical trials and it will be going to patients soon. This vaccine is being produced in Bangkok, and we are collaborating with all of South Asia.
Weissman elaborated that he and his team is already working on GMP production site in South Africa, talking to countries in South America Kazakhastan etc. “We have also spoken to people in India as well for building mRNA production sites,” Weissman said.
He feels that the advantage of mRNA platform is that it can offer low cost solutions – for example the cost of gene therapy for sickle cell anaemia patients is a few million dollars, while the cost could be as low as a few thousand dollars with mRNA tech.
He also added that the mRNA platform had many other future possibilities – from vaccines to therapeutics.
For example, vaccines for HIV, Hepatitis C, Malaria, TB, allergies like food, environmental allergies (peanuts or dust mites) etc can be developed using this technology platform.
Moreover, cancer vaccines, auto-immune diseases, therapeutics for genetic disorders (like sickle cell anaemia) etc can be developed using mRNA tech.
Weissman is also acknowledged for his contributions to the development of various vaccines including Covid19, universal flu vaccine, herpes vaccine etc.
The nucleoside modified mRNA lipid nano-particle vaccine platform that Weissman’s laboratory created is used in the first two approved Covid19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU