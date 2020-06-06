JUST IN
Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers; more rain possible: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather station reported 18.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Mumbai 

The IMD predicted that the skies are likely to remain generally cloudy

Residents of Mumbai and the adjoining areas woke up to a rainy Saturday as pre-monsoon showers lashed these parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather station reported 18.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather bureau recorded 64.9 mm rainfall during the same period, news agency IANS reported.

"The spell was intense for about 30 minutes in the morning," an IMD official said.

"This is pre-monsoon rainfall...Neighbouring Thane and Dombivli, too, witnessed moderate rains early morning," the official added.

The IMD predicted that the skies are likely to remain generally cloudy and there is a possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers in Mumbai.
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 12:29 IST

