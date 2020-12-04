Mumbai airport adds Covid-19 test counters to reduce waiting time

is ramping up Covid-19 test facility to reduce waiting time for incoming passengers.

Last week Maharashtra government made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers coming from four Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat. However its implementation has been marred by lack of co-ordination between the Mumbai International Airport Limited and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Inadequate testing facilities resulted in long queues at airport during rush hours. Logistical issues like timely availability of airport entry passes for lab technicians has also been a challenge.

Non co-operation by few passengers too has been causing problems and security personnel had to intervene on Thursday after a group of passengers from Goa refused to get tested on arrival.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Covid-19 vaccination drive after scientists' nod, says PM

Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu said two additional RT PCR test counters are being set up and this will help streamlining the process. He said existing counters could not handle rush of back to back flight arrivals.

While the BMC had asked the airport operator to arrange four counters for testing, only two were functional. An airport official said five counters have been provided for testing and are operationalised as per requirement.

" is continuously working to reduce the queuing time for the RT PCR test, and in doing so, the airport has increased the number registration counters and the sample collection booths. The airport has also introduced an additional testing facility to reduce the waiting time for the arriving passengers," Mumbai International Airport Limited said in a statement.